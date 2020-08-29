Adelaide United have re-shaped their football department around their Westfield W-League squad, appointing Adrian Stenta as their new Head Coach.

Stenta has been the Reds’ assistant coach in the Westfield W-League for the last two seasons under Ivan Karlović

But Karlovic has moved into a new role with the club – Head of Women’s Football – seeing Stenta promoted to the top job.

“It feels great, I’m really excited because I’ve got a fantastic group to work with,” he told the Adelaide United website.

