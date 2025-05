Forrest Li has been elected as the new President of the FA of Singapore (FAS) for the 2025–2029 term, following the conclusion of the FAS Extraordinary Congress held at the Raffles Town Club. The Chairman of Lion City Sailors and founder of tech conglomerate, Sea Group, was elected unopposed on a slate basis with the Team One line-up in accordance with the provisions of the FAS Constitution.

