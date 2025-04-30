As the countdown towards Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 continues, fans across England will have the chance to celebrate early as the prestigious trophy will embark on a nationwide tour of the tournament’s eight host locations.

Women’s Rugby World Cup trophy will embark on three-week tour of England across May and June, connecting with fans and local communities in all eight RWC 2025 host locations.

Full details on the trophy tour activities in the host locations will be released on the official Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 website and social media channels.

The RWC 2025 host location trophy tour will set off from the country’s capital on a journey spanning three weeks from 14 May to 6 June, giving fans a unique opportunity to get up close to the iconic prize at the heart of the world’s biggest women’s rugby event.

The tour will kick off in London, marking 100 days to go until the opening match, before continuing to Brighton & Hove, Exeter, Bristol, Northampton, Manchester, York and concluding in Sunderland.

RWC 2025 Trophy Tour Dates & Locations:

London: 14 – 16 May

Brighton & Hove: 17 – 19 May

Exeter: 20 – 22 May

Bristol: 23 – 24 May

Northampton: 26 – 27 May

Manchester: 29 – 31 May

York: 1 – 3 June

Sunderland: 4 – 6 June

Each stop will feature a series of appearances across iconic landmarks and locations, giving fans, communities and grassroots rugby clubs the chance to join the celebrations and share in the excitement and buildup to the biggest Women’s Rugby World Cup ever.

Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 Managing Director, Sarah Massey, said: “Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 promises to be a landmark tournament for the sport and the trophy tour to our host locations provides a brilliant opportunity to ignite excitement across England.

“We look forward to celebrating with fans and encouraging even more people to be a part of this unforgettable tournament.”

New tickets for Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 will become available from 14 May with prices starting at £10 for adults and £5 for children.

Full details of each stop’s events and appearances will be available on the official Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 website and social media channels in due course.

