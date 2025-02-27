Harrison Crowe rumbled the Remarkables Course at Millbrook Golf Resort today with a brilliant nine-under-par 62 to take the first-round lead in the New Zealand Open presented by Sky Sport.

The Australian leads from countryman James Marchesani who returned a 63 while Asian Tour regulars Kevin Yuan from Australia and Korea’s Guntaek Koh are next best with 64s. They all played on the Coronet Course, as did LIV Golf star Lucas Herbert from Australia who also carded a 64.

Crowe made nine birdies and an eagle with his only blemish coming on the par-four 13th, where his tee shot flew out of bounds, resulting in a double-bogey.

He won the NSW Open as an amateur in 2022 but is still chasing a first win as a professional.

“I definitely had a lot of things going my way today, and I think to shoot those rounds you have to,” said the 23-year-old from Sydney.

“I had the putter going, so it was nice to keep the momentum going after that one mistake.”

Herbert, who plays for Ripper GC on LIV, was happy with the new putter in his bag, although he missed from three metres on his final hole.

“I felt like I’d struggled with the putter for a while and I felt like I putted okay today without being amazing, but it wasn’t bad either,” he said.

“I hit a lot of good putts and just couldn’t get as many to go in as I would’ve liked. But look, it’s probably going to be a week of low scoring, so it was good to get off to a hot start and not feel like we’re chasing from a long way back.”

Australian Travis Smyth, Japan’s Kazuki Higa and Bai Zhengkai from China also helped put the Asian Tour on the map, with rounds of 65s on Coronet to tie for sixth.

Reigning Asian Tour Order of Merit champion John Catlin from the United States fired a 67 and is in a tie for 23rd, along with New Zealand’s Ben Campbell – second on last year’s Merit list, who is based at Millbrook Golf Resort.

Josh Geary and Michael Hendry ended the day as the leading Kiwis. They are tied for ninth following 66s on the Remarkables.

Defending champion Takahiro Hataji from Japan opened his account with a 69.

Pakistan’s Ahmad Baig, winner of the ADT Rumanza Open Pakistan last week on the Asian Development Tour, fired a 71 on Remarkables.

New Zealand’s Nick Voke, also coming off a win last weekend in Australia at the Webex Players Series Sydney came in with a 73.

The NZ$2million event is co-sanctioned by the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia and the Asian Tour, in partnership with the Japan Golf Tour.

It’s the third stop of the season on the Asian Tour.

Like this: Like Loading...