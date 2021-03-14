The National FA of Brunei Darussalam (NFABD) distributed sanitisation packages – obtained through FIFA Covid-19 Solidarity Relief Fund – to football clubs, academies, district associations and other stakeholders.

The packages were given to allow the stakeholders to make necessary preparations for any upcoming tournaments as Bruneians are now allowed to host competitive events, including the Brunei Super League scheduled to start on 20 June 2021.

Each package includes a set of hand sanitiser, a set of Isopropyl alcohol disinfectants and a few sets of thermometer guns.

NFABD President Pengiran Matusin Pengiran Matasan said: “The NFABD are grateful to His Majesty’s Government for the great effort in containing the Covid-19 situation to the extent that we are now able to play competitive football.”

“As earlier announced, the Brunei Super League will kick off on 20 June 2021. This will give ample time for teams and organisers to prepare. Further, all those who are involved are strongly advised and urged to observe the Covid-19 protocol and guidelines which have been prepared.

“NFABD are grateful to FIFA for assisting all Member Associations with the COVID-19 Solidarity Fund. In this matter, NFABD are giving away Sanitization Package to teams and academies so that standard procedures are strictly observed for their benefits and safety.”

Like this: Like Loading...