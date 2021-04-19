The National FA of Brunei Darussalam (NFABD) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Oman FA in a ceremony held at the Business Marketing Commercial Centre (BMCC) of Kolej IGS, Kg Kiulap.

The MOU entailed cooperation over a wide area including conducting more exchanges between the two Football Associations (FAs) as well as the hosting of friendly matches.

The MOU will also see cooperation in terms of knowledge exchanges, particularly in governance where both FAs will share each others’ best practices for better, effective and more efficient administration. The MOU is set to run until 2023.

Signing on behalf of NFABD was President Pengiran Matusin Pengiran Matasan, with NFABD General Secretary Mohammad Shahnon Mohd Salleh as the witness.

Oman FA was represented by its President Sheikh Salim Al-Wahaibi, witnessed by Oman FA General Secretary Fahad Abdullah Al-Raisi.

Present during the signing were the Deputy Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports Colonel (Rtd) Pengiran Maiddin Pengiran Said and the Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman to Brunei Brunei Darussalam Sheikh Ahmad bin Hashil bin Rashid Al-Maskar.

