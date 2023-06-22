Nine teams from ASEAN will form part of the 31 participating countries that will be in the qualifying round of the AFC Futsal Asian Cup™ 2023.

The nine countries are Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Myanmar, Timor-Leste, Brunei Darussalam, Malaysia, Cambodia and Australia.

The three countries not taking part are Laos, Singapore and the Philippines.

Following the official draw, the 31 teams were drawn into eight groups with the eight group winners and seven best second-placed teams among all groups qualifying for the AFC Futsal Asian Cup™ 2024.

These 15 teams will join the Host Member Association (MA), to be determined at a later stage and will receive an automatic qualification, to form the final cast at the tournament.

AFC Futsal Asian Cup™ 2023 – Qualifying Round

GROUP A: Thailand (H), Turkmenistan, Hong Kong, China PR

GROUP B: Indonesia (H), Saudi Arabia, Afghanistan, Macau

GROUP C: Islamic Republic of Iran, Lebanon, Kyrgyz Republic (H), Maldives

GROUP D: Vietnam, Korea Republic, Nepal, Mongolia (H)

GROUP E: Tajikistan (H), Myanmar, Palestine, India

GROUP F: Kuwait, Bahrain (H), Timor-Leste, Brunei Darussalam

GROUP G: Uzbekistan (H), Iraq, Malaysia, Cambodia

GROUP H: Japan, Chinese Taipei (H), Australia

#AFF

#AFC

