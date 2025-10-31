Gabrielle Hollar scored twice and Rola Badawiya found the back of the net on debut as Perth Glory defeated Western Sydney Wanderers 3-1 in the Ninja A-League 2025-26 curtain-raiser.

Friday night’s kick-off was delayed by an hour and 15 minutes due to lightning in Western Sydney but when the action got underway, fans were treated to goals at Wanderers Football Park.

For more, please click on https://aleagues.com.au/news/western-sydney-wanderers-perth-glory-round-1-goals-match-report-highlights-a-league-news/

#AFF

#FootballAustralia

#ALeague

Like this: Like Loading...