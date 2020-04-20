Somyot Poompunmuang, the President of the FA of Thailand (FAT) said this week that head coach Akira Nishino has no issues with the pay cut of 50%.

The FAT had to introduce pay cuts to not only Nishino but also to the association staff.

“We have a lot of expenses but do not have income. He understands this,” said Somyot.

He also praised the Japanese coach for helping the FAT save money.

“I once asked him why he didn’t bring in Japanese coaches to help him. He said ‘why does the FAT have to pay for this?’ He said it would be better to use local coaches to learn his system,” Somyot added.