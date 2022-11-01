World Athletics is delighted to announce the five nominees for the 2022 Women’s Rising Star Award, which will recognise this year’s best U20 athlete at the World Athletics Awards 2022.

The nominations reflect the many standout performances that the sport has witnessed this year, at the World Athletics U20 Championships in Cali, the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 and other events around the world.

The winner of the 2022 Women’s Rising Star Award will be selected by an international panel of experts and be announced on World Athletics’ social media platforms in early December.

The nominees are:

Jackline Chepkoech, KEN

– Commonwealth 3000m steeplechase champion

– Kenyan 3000m steeplechase champion

– Brussels Diamond League winner

Faith Cherotich, KEN

– World U20 3000m steeplechase champion

– Kenyan World U20 Championships Trials champion

– Diamond League Final third place

Mine De Klerk, RSA

– World U20 shot put champion

– World U20 discus throw bronze medallist

– Seven of the world’s top 10 U20 shot put performances

Kerrica Hill, JAM

– World U20 100m hurdles champion

– World U20 4x100m champion

– Fastest U20 100m hurdles time of the year, a world U18 best

Adriana Vilagos, SRB

– World U20 javelin throw champion

– European javelin throw silver medallist

– World’s 11 best U20 performances of the year

Further information about the World Athletics Awards 2022 will be announced in the coming weeks.

The Men’s Rising Star Award nominees will be announced tomorrow, Wednesday 2 November.

World Athletics

