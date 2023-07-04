A fifth tournament in Indonesia, the inaugural OB Golf Championship, has been added to the Asian Development Tour (ADT) schedule this season, and will be played on the West Course at Gunung Geulis Country Club, 27-29 September.

The US$70,000 event is one of eight tournaments currently on the schedule – with many more event announcements pending – and the fourth ADT tournament to be promoted by OB Golf, the organisation behind the country’s most lucrative event, the Indonesian Masters, an Asian Tour event that is part of The International Series.

Said Jimmy Masrin from OB Golf and Chairman of the Asian Tour: “OB Golf have long been a supporter of the Asian Development Tour, and golf in Indonesia, so we are delighted to launch a new event, the OB Golf Championship – which will provide another all-important playing opportunity for the region’s up and coming golfers.

“Golf in Indonesia is blossoming once again, and OB Golf are proud to be able to play a key role in helping to promote the game, its players and tournaments. The OB Golf Championship will be an exciting new addition to our portfolio of golfing properties and all efforts will be made to ensure a memorable and successful launch.”

OB Golf also promote The 2nd Indo Masters Golf Invitational presented by TNE, the Indonesia Pro-Am and the OB Golf Invitational.

“The is another great announcement, coming quickly off the back of the recent news about the addition of four Indonesian events onto the Asian Development Tour schedule,” said Cho Minn Thant, Commissioner & CEO, Asian Tour.

“We continue to be blessed with a constant stream of good news about the ADT and the Asian Tour during an unprecedented time of growth for golf in the region and we thank OB Golf and Gunung Geulis Country Club, who are also hosting The Indonesia Pro-Am presented by Combiphar & Nomura, for their long-term support and commitment.”

Indonesia’s rising star Naraajie E. Ramadhanputra triumphed at the ADT’s season-opening Singha Phuket Open in May. The Tour’s second event, the All Thailand Partnership Trophy, tees off this week at Phoenix Gold Golf and Country Club, Mountain and Ocean Courses, 6-9 July.

Both events, and the ensuing week’s Singha Pattaya Open at Laem Chabang International Country Club are jointly sanctioned with the All Thailand Golf Tour.

