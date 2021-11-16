It’s no secret that Honda have earmarked the two days of testing in Jerez as crucial to their 2022 Championship plans, but they’ve had a hammer blow in terms of injuries recently. Neither of their Repsol Honda riders participated in the final race of the season. Marc Marquez is still feeling the effects of a training accident and has already been ruled out for the remainder of 2022, while it is still unclear what part Pol Espargaro will play in testing after his nasty crash during Free Practice saw him sit out the Valencia GP race.