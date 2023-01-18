“The idea was to bring back the GASGAS brand and have a pair of Iberian riders, because the brand is Iberian. They wanted a Spanish rider and a Portuguese rider, but I wasn’t very keen on the idea. I honestly believe that there are times in our lives when we need a change. There are some trains that only pass once, and you need to take those opportunities. I was very keen to have that change and to get out of my comfort zone.

“KTM gave me a lot of comfort for my sporting career. I had the next four years of my life guaranteed. But deep down I knew that wasn’t what I wanted. I wanted to experience new opportunities and actually be World Champion, which I believe will happen soon.”