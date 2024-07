Perth Glory have hired Stephen Peters as head coach of their Liberty A-League team.Peters – currently in charge of NPLW NSW outfit Macarthur Rams – has signed a two-year deal with Glory following the departure of Alex Epakis. For more, please click on https://aleagues.com.au/news/perth-glory-coach-appointment-details-stephen-peters-who-is-new-a-league-coach-latest/ #AFF

Like this: Like Loading...