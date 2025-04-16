The International Golf Federation (IGF) is pleased to confirm the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board approved the addition of an Olympic Golf Mixed-Team Event, which will debut at the Olympic Games Los Angeles 2028 (LA28) and complement the Men’s Individual Olympic Golf Competition and the Women’s Individual Olympic Golf Competition. All three Olympic Golf events will be contested at The Riviera Country Club at the LA28 Games.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to see a Mixed-Team Event added to the programme for Los Angeles 2028,” said IGF Executive Director Antony Scanlon. “Golf was incredibly successful at Paris 2024, and as we continue building on the momentum from Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020, we’re excited to bring even more attention to our sport through this additional format. The athletes were very enthusiastic about their desire to play with their compatriots, and we look forward to watching them compete together in Los Angeles.”

The Mixed-Team Event will be contested as a 36-hole competition – 18 holes of foursomes (alternate shot) for the first round, followed by 18 holes of four-ball (best ball) for the final round. There will be a maximum of one team per country, with teams comprised of one male and one female who are already qualified for the Men’s and Women’s Individual Olympic Golf Competitions. The Mixed-Team Event will take place after the four-round Men’s Individual Olympic Golf Competition, and prior to the four-round Women’s Individual Olympic Golf Competition. The addition of the Mixed-Team Event marks the first Olympic Golf team competition since the 1904 Games.

The event programme and athlete quotas for LA28 were approved by the IOC Executive Board on 9 April. With a total of 351 medal events, 22 more than at Paris 2024 (329), the LA28 programme maintains the core athlete quota of 10,500 with an extra 698 allocated for the five sports proposed by the LA28 Organising Committee (Baseball/Softball, Cricket, Flag Football, Lacrosse and Squash). The event programme for LA28 was developed based on the requests presented by the International Sports Federations to the IOC. The decision from the IOC Executive Board followed the recommendation from the Olympic Programme Commission and the principles approved in 2023: gender equal, globally appealing, cost and complexity conscious, athlete focused. With the inclusion of boxing, approved by the IOC Session in March 2025, the LA28 sports programme is composed of 31 sports, with an additional five sports proposed by the Organising Committee and approved by the IOC in 2023.

Golf is one of six sports – joining Archery, Athletics (4x100m mixed relay), Gymnastics, Rowing Coastal Beach Sprint and Table Tennis – to add a mixed-gender competition for LA28.

