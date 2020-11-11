Football Federation Australia (FFA) confirmed the 26-player squad for Australia’s Under-23 men’s national football team training camp in Sydney.

The entirely domestic-based selection features eleven (11) players from the squad that helped Australia qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in January this year, when Australia secured third place at the AFC U-23 Championship in Thailand.

While in camp the Australia U-23 selection will play two friendly fixtures against A-League clubs – the first against Sydney FC on Thursday, 12 November 2020 (kick-off 7:00pm AEDT) at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium in Kogarah, and the second on Tuesday, 17 November 2020 against the competition’s newest club, Macarthur FC (kick-off 3:00pm AEDT) at the same venue.

For more, please click on https://www.myfootball.com.au/news/26-players-assemble-olyroos-road-tokyo-resumes

