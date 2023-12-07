Persik Kediri head coach Marcelo Rospide will be out to make sure that the team is sharper for their next game with the emphasis on ‘One shot, one goal’.

Speaking after being held scoreless by Dewa United FC at home at the Brawijaya Stadium in Kediri in their last game of the 2023/24 BRI Liga 1, Rospide said that there is a definite need to improve the team’s attacking flair.

“We wasted too many opportunities. This is the assessment that we have made ahead of our next game,” said the Brazilian.

“We will conduct a more focussed training so that the players can perform more effectively. One shot, one goal would be better for us.”

Persik Kediri are currently placed seventh in the standings with 30 points from 21 matches played – 15 points behind leaders Borneo FC Samarinda.

The team’s next match in the 2023/24 BRI Liga 1 will be against Persib Bandung, who are currently second in the standings.

The game will be played at Persib’s Gelora Bandung Lautan Api Stadium on Sunday.

“We want to make sure that we win all of our remaining matches,” he added.

“So we will be putting in the work to galvanise the players to be more effective with the opportunities.”

#AFF

#PSSI

#Liga1

Like this: Like Loading...