All 17 races next season in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship will air live on TNT Sports, the new home of Formula E in the UK and Ireland, with live and on-demand streaming on discovery+*

Major multi-year deal sees TNT Sports broadcast the world’s most competitive motorsport beginning with the first race of Season 10 in Mexico City on 13 January 2024

Jermaine Jenas named as new lead presenter of Formula E coverage alongside returning presenter favourites including Nicki Shields and Radzi Chinyanganya and more new experts from world motorsport

Formula E joins TNT Sports’ roster of premium live sports rights including the Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Gallagher Premiership Rugby, UFC, NBA and WWE

TNT Sports will become the official broadcast home of Formula E live race coverage in the UK and Ireland, with former Premier League star and broadcaster Jermaine Jenas named as the new TV host, it was announced today.

Formula E arrives on TNT Sports next month with live coverage of the race in Mexico City on Saturday, 13 January to kick-off Season 10 of the pioneering all-electric motorsport. Not only will exclusive television coverage be presented on TNT Sports, the most comprehensive digital ecosystem will see uninterrupted coverage of every race streamed live for viewers in the UK on discovery+* alongside extensive editorial coverage on TNTSports.co.uk to tell the stories of Formula E and its teams.

Viewers can look forward to live coverage of all 17 races in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship next year in what will be Formula E’s biggest-ever season.

TNT Sports’ football pundit and broadcaster Jermaine Jenas will front Formula E coverage as lead presenter alongside Nicki Shields and a host of experts who will bring Formula E’s unique racing to life for fans.

More viewers than ever tuned into live Formula E race coverage last season. They witnessed the most competitive and exciting season yet as every Formula E track record was smashed including the fastest top speed in a race, fastest average lap speed, more race leaders than ever before, and triple-digit overtakes in most races including a high of 403 passes in the US race in Portland, Oregon.

Jeff Dodds, CEO, Formula E, said:

“This is incredible news for sports fans in the UK who already watch premium live sports on TNT Sports. From next month they will get to enjoy the new thrill of Formula E racing, the most competitive motorsport on TV. For existing Formula E fans, we are excited to present TNT Sports as the new home of Formula E in the UK. With experienced professional sportsperson and broadcaster Jermaine Jenas leading our stellar line-up of expert presenters to provide his original perspective for viewers, we cannot wait to get to work in Mexico City.”

Trojan Paillot, SVP Sports Rights Acquisitions and Syndication, Warner Bros. Discovery Europe, said:

“We are pleased to agree a new supercharged partnership with Formula E that will deliver sports fans in the UK and Ireland with exclusive live coverage of every race throughout the season. Not only does this further expand our motorsport portfolio but integrates Formula E as part of the most varied premium sports offer in the UK alongside football, rugby, cricket, boxing and much more to further elevate the profile of the series and to help it to reach an even wider audience.”

Jermaine Jenas, Formula E television presenter, said:

“Since retiring from football I never thought I would find a sport that I loved as much but Formula E is a sport like nothing else. I couldn’t be more excited to take on this incredible presenting role and travel the world with such amazing teams. To get in front of the camera and share that energy and action with viewers is a whole new challenge and adrenaline rush for me and I’m really looking forward to it.”

Formula E TV presentation line-up:

Jermaine Jenas will join popular host Nicki Shields, commentator Tom Brooks, ex-Formula E driver Karun Chandhok, and four-time IndyCar champion Dario Franchitti to anchor the coverage on TNT Sports and all English-language Formula E programming around the world.

Pitlane reporters Radzi Chinyanganya, presenter for Warner Bros. Discovery’s Olympic Games coverage, and Saunders Carmichael-Brown will return next season along with former Formula E team boss Allan McNish.

New to the expert line-up are respected Formula E veteran driver, André Lotterer; rally driver Catie Munnings; and tenacious racing driver, Billy Monger. Former F1 veteran David Coulthard and inaugural W Series champion Jamie Chadwick will make guest appearances through the season.

Formula E races live on TNT Sports:

After the season-opener in Mexico City is the first doubleheader of Season 10 and the only night races under lights – innovative, sustainable LED lighting – from the street circuit surrounding the UNESCO World Heritage site in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia.

The next stop is the intensely challenging street track in Hyderabad, India, before a return to the carnival atmosphere of São Paulo, Brazil.

Formula E will make history with Round 6 on Saturday, 30 March when it becomes the first motorsport world championship to race on the streets of Tokyo.

After that is another visually exotic new venue for TV viewers with a doubleheader race weekend on the track in Misano, Italy, on the northern Adriatic coast.

The spiritual home of motorsport, Monaco, is the next stop before the season builds to a climax with four consecutive doubleheader race weekends where the world title storyline is sure to twist and turn with every race.

Berlin is first up, with a brand-new track layout and maintaining its record as the only city to host Formula E racing in all ten seasons.

Another major city debut follows with Shanghai hosting Formula E racing for the first time. Portland, Oregon, is the next stop with the 22 drivers getting two races to try to beat the record of 403 race overtakes from last season’s Portland event.

Season 10 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship concludes in London on the weekend of Saturday, 20 July and Sunday, 21 July – perfectly situated for sports fans on the weekend between the UEFA EURO 2024 final and the opening of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on Friday, 26 July.

Last season, both the Drivers’ and Teams’ world championship titles were decided on the final weekend of the season, with four drivers in with a chance of winning the coveted crown. Britain’s Jake Dennis was the ultimate warrior, claiming his first world championship, racing for the Andretti Formula E team.

How to watch TNT Sports:

TNT Sports is available across all major TV platforms including BT TV, Sky and Virgin Media. Existing BT Sport customers can watch and enjoy TNT Sports without needing to take any further action. discovery+ is the streaming destination for TNT Sports in the UK, presenting many of the world’s most celebrated sports events including the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, exclusive Premier League games, Premiership Rugby, MotoGP, UFC, boxing, and WWE, together with great entertainment.

*TNT Sports is not available on Discovery+ in the Republic of Ireland.

