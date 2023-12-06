Tribute to the drifting legend who passed away in January

Video shot in Mexico City shortly before the death of the US-American

Electric Audi S1 Hoonitron with a special gimmick

The death of drifting legend Ken Block shook the entire motorsport world at the beginning of January. The previously unreleased last episode of his famous drift videos is a tribute to the American.

‘Electrikhana 2’ was filmed with the Audi S1 Hoonitron in November 2022 – just a few weeks before the snowmobile accident in which Ken Block died at the age of 55. It was a matter close to the heart of the American’s family to complete and release the film in his memory.

Ken Block’s fans can experience their idol one last time in breathtaking driving scenes and stunts with the Audi S1 Hoonitron. The all-electric prototype was developed by Audi Sport as a one-off exclusively for Ken Block. It has two electric motors, all-wheel drive, a total output of 500 kW, a carbon fiber chassis and the full safety standard of the highest motorsport authority, the FIA.

Following the filming of the first Electrikhana episode in August 2022, the S1 Hoonitron was further developed in close collaboration with Ken Block. This included reducing weight, improving drivability and simulating gear changes.

In the first episode, Ken Block drifted through Las Vegas with the Audi S1 Hoonitron. The spectacular video reached more than 100 million people worldwide via various channels. Electrikhana 2 was filmed in Mexico City.

With 22 million inhabitants in the metropolitan area, the capital of Mexico is one of the largest cities in the world and offered the crew of the Hoonigan company, founded by Ken Block, fascinating locations – from the modern airport to a spiral-shaped parking garage.

Together with the engineers from Audi Sport, Ken Block came up with a very special gimmick for Electrikhana 2 – in addition to a new livery – that only an electric vehicle can offer: In one scene of the movie, the front and rear axles pull in opposite directions, causing the Audi S1 Hoonitron to disappear into a large white cloud when stationary – a scene entirely to the taste of the unforgotten drift artist and his loyal fan base.

Electrikhana 2 is available on Hoonigan’s YouTube channel: YouTube.com/ thehoonigans

