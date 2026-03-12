One Taguig FC continued their fine run at the top of the Philippines Football League (PFL) 2025/26 when they scored their eleventh win in a row with a close 2-1 victory over Stallion FC at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

Veteran striker Patrick Reichelt gave One Taguig the lead in the 26th minute before Magson Dourado then replied for Stallion six minutes later.

However, Andres Rafael Teves Aldeguer would deliver the winner for One Taguig at the end of an intense first half (45th+2).

The full three points at home ensured One Taguig their continued place at the top of the standings with 39 points from 14 matches played.

Cebu FC stayed second with 34 points from the same number of games, while Kaya FC are third with 34 points from 16 matches.

#AFF

Photos Courtesy #OneTaguigFC

