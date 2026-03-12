CommBank Young Socceroos Head Coach Trevor Morgan has selected a 23-player squad for the Australia–China Friendship Series during the March FIFA Men’s International Window.

The tour to China is supported by the Australian Government through the National Foundation of Australia–China Relations (NFACR) and forms part of a broader program of football engagement aimed at strengthening sporting, cultural and people-to-people links between Australia and China.

Australia will face China in two matches on Saturday 28 March and Tuesday 31 March 2026 at Yiwu Meihu Sports Center Stadium in Yiwu, Zhejiang Province.

For more, please click on https://footballaustralia.com.au/news/young-socceroos-squad-australia-china-friendship-series-confirmed

