Revolutionary interior for first-class travel with maximum comfort

The vehicle becomes a space for experiences

Digital presentation at the Celebration of Progress on September 2, 2021

Following the Audi skysphere concept, Audi presents the next representative of a new family of three concept vehicles: the Audi grandsphere concept. In this way Audi illustrates its vision of progressive luxury for tomorrow’s mobility and provides a further look at Audi design for the future.

The concept car displays a completely new interior design for traveling in maximum comfort and opens up a new world of on-board experiences for its occupants by means of integration into a holistic digital ecosystem. The world premiere of the electric-powered luxury limousine will take place on September 2, 2021 as part of a digital event.

Audi will make a virtual presentation of the grandsphere concept at the Celebration of Progress on September 2 from 7 pm (CEST). In the online broadcast, transmitted in part from the Audi Design Center in Ingolstadt, Hildegard Wortmann, board member for Sales and Marketing at AUDI AG, and Henrik Wenders, head of Audi Brand, will explain further steps in the transformation of the four rings, and how Audi aims to shape the future of premium mobility.

Together with Marc Lichte, head of Audi Design, they will show the innovative interior of the Audi grandsphere concept and explain details of the digital ecosystem that turns the vehicle into a space for experiences for the people on board. Christiane Zorn, head of Product Marketing at AUDI AG, will provide an outlook on how the technologies of the show cars will be implemented into series production in the future.

Steven Gätjen will be the moderator of the digital event. Following this digital world premiere, Audi will present the grandsphere concept from September 7, onwards at the IAA in Munich.

