Winter is upon us and next spring is already being awaited with great anticipation. MINI is doing its share in this respect and presents a particularly exclusive opportunity to enjoy driving pleasure without a fixed roof over your head. With its individual design and equipment features, the new MINI Convertible Sidewalk offers ideal conditions for making an extroverted appearance in urban traffic.

The innovative and precisely coordinated colour and material concept of the new edition model sets fresh highlights for individual style and spontaneous joie de vivre. The new MINI Convertible Sidewalk will be available worldwide from March 2020. There are three engine versions for the edition model of the open-top premium small car.

Variants of the exterior paintwork, soft top design, rim styling and interior fittings developed especially for the edition model, as well as numerous specific design accents, give the new MINI Convertible Sidewalk its unmistakable charisma. The expressive exterior and the stylish ambience in the interior make for a particularly emotional and hallmark MINI open-air experience.

With the MINI Convertible Sidewalk, the traditional British premium car manufacturer has once again created an attractive combination of MINI typical go-kart feeling and exclusive flair to provide a unique open-top driving experience. An edition model of the same name of the first open-top MINI generation already heightened open-top driving fun considerably.

The direct predecessor of the current open-top four-seater, the MINI Convertible Highgate, also ranks among the top model highlights of the British premium brand.

Exclusive paintwork, unique soft top design, special light alloy wheels.

In the current generation too, the MINI Convertible is the only open-top model in the premium small car segment. In addition to its exceptional position in the automotive market, the new MINI Convertible Sidewalk also offers an extra touch of exclusivity.

Thanks to the Deep Laguna metallic body paint finish presented for the first time with the edition model, it is instantly recognisable. The expressive blue tone accentuates the powerful surfaces of the vehicle particularly intensively. The sporty character of the open four-seater is additionally emphasised by the model-specific bonnet stripes with contrasting colour edges.

On request, the exterior paintwork Midnight Black metallic, White Silver metallic, Enigmatic Black metallic, Moonwalk Grey metallic and Thunder Grey metallic are also available for the new MINI Convertible Sidewalk. The exterior mirror caps are always painted in body colour.



The MINI Yours Softtop Sidewalk offers protection against precipitation or when the sun is simply beating down too strongly. The version of the fully automatic textile soft top, specially designed for the edition model, which can be opened or closed electrically and almost silently in 18 seconds, features an artistically woven-in arrow graphic in the particularly high-quality finish typical of MINI Yours.

The 17 inch light-alloy Scissor Spoke 2-tone wheels of the new MINI Convertible Sidewalk are also a model-specific design feature. A further contribution to the model’s unmistakable appearance is made by the side indicator bezels, known as side scuttles, which bear the “Sidewalk” model designation.

Characteristic interior ambience: exclusive MINI Yours leather upholstery, specific interior surfaces.

The edition model features brushed aluminium door sills bearing the “Sidewalk” lettering. Inside, the occupants sit on seats in the exclusive MINI Yours Leather Lounge Sidewalk variant. Their anthracite-coloured leather surfaces are combined with contrasting seams in Petrol and Energetic Yellow. In addition, braided piping in Petrol and the “Sidewalk” logo add touches of individual style. The doormats have matching dark Petrol surrounds and Energetic Yellow seams.

The interior surfaces of the new MINI Convertible Sidewalk also have a model-specific design. The backlit decorative trim on the passenger side in Piano Black is combined with accents in petrol and silver. In addition, the elliptical door trim is in Petrol. The sports leather steering wheel with its discreet “Sidewalk” logo at the bottom and contrasting seams is a further highlight in edition model’s interior.

In conjunction with the Sidewalk Chili equipment package, the edition model also features LED headlamps, LED fog lamps, the interior lighting package as well as the MINI Driving Modes, automatic air conditioning, a height-adjustable front passenger seat and a storage package.

Driving fun made to measure: Three engines to choose from.

The drive range for the new MINI Convertible Sidewalk is made up of three petrol engines with MINI TwinPower Turbo technology. The new MINI One Convertible Sidewalk (combined fuel consumption: 5.5 – 5.4 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 125 – 122 g/km) generates an output of 75 kW/102 hp from the 1.5 litre 3-cylinder engine. The new MINI Cooper Convertible Sidewalk (combined fuel consumption: 5.4 – 5.1 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 123 – 116 g/km) is also powered by a 1.5 litre 3-cylinder engine which produces 100 kW/136 hp of power. The 141 kW/192 hp 4-cylinder engine of the new MINI Cooper S Convertible Sidewalk provides the sportiest fresh air experience (fuel consumption combined: 6.5 – 5.4 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 147 – 123 g/km.

All engines are combined with a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard. A 7-speed Steptronic transmission with double clutch is optionally available for the new MINI Cooper Convertible Sidewalk and the new MINI Cooper S Convertible Sidewalk. Alternatively, the new MINI Cooper S Convertible Sidewalk can also be equipped with a 7-speed Steptronic Sport transmission with double clutch, which provides even faster gear shifts and can also be operated using paddles on the steering wheel. As a further addition to the standard equipment, a wide range of options is available for all engine variants of the edition model to provide extra comfort, driving fun and spontaneous open-air pleasure.