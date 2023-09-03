Thailand Futsal Women’s national team kicked off their campaign in Group A of the NSDF Women’s Futsal Championship 2023 in style when they disposed of Capital Football (Australia) 3-0 at Terminal 21 in Korat earlier today.

The host took a 2-0 lead at the half through Savitri Mumyalee in the 16th minute and Sasikarn Thongdee two minutes later.

They then added the third goal off Hathaichanok Thepkhun in the 23rd minute for a well-deserved victory.

In the meantime, Japan were in no compromising mood when they crushed Indonesia 8-0 in their Group B encounter.

The Japanese girls were already 5-0 at the break, with goals from Ikadai Risa in the second minute, Egawa Ryo (6th and 15th), Ito Sayo (9th) and Mika Eguchi (15th).

They then added three more goals in the second half through Ito Kaho (26th minute) and Takao Akari (28th and 39th).

#AFF

#FAT

Pictures Courtesy #FutsalThailand

