While the majority of entries in the Bosphorus Cup are Turkish, others herald from countries bordering the Black Sea and the organisers are keen to attract yachts from further afield. The most high profile international entry this year will be Swiss sailor Francois Bopp, who, has a long history competing on Lake Geneva, but today is mostly based in Burgas in Bulgaria, from hwere he runs his Chocolate Racing Team (named after a brand of cigar he imports from the Dominican Republic).

This will be Bopp’s third participation in the Bosphorus Cup. “It is a beautiful event,” he says. “You have windward-leeward races for two days and then you have the race in the Bosphorus on the Saturday, which is the nicest part by far, but also the most frustrating part by even more! We always top the Farr 40 ranking while out at the sea, but then in the Bosphorus we lose everything, because it is super tricky. You can have 3-4 knots of current and you have to know the geography of the current. This is our third year and both times previously we thought a lot about how to do it and both previous times we have been unlucky. But I am not giving up! This time I am trying to find a local tactician for that, because even if it is super beautiful and unique, but if you go 50m too far [the wrong way] you can lose 100m.”

This year Bopp has entered two yachts in the Bosphorus Cup, his regular Farr 40 Chocolate 2 plus the Farr 52 One design Chocolate 3 (ex-Optimum 3 – see photo below) he acquired just prior to the Rolex Middle Sea Race two years ago. The reason he is entering two yachts this year is commercial: “I am buying a company in Turkey which makes shoulder implants (because I work in orthopaedics). I am just finalising the majority purchase of this company so we will have big ads on the sails. I will sail with 10 people, including four or five surgeons that I will invite.” Meanwhile the Farr 40 will be raced by a friend.