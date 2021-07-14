The global smart devices brand becomes the Official Smartphone of the football tournament for the very first time

Global leading smart devices brand OPPO has taken its first step in supporting football in South East Asia by signing up as the Official Smartphone of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 – the region’s most prestigious football tournament.

Brokered by SPORTFIVE, the event’s exclusive commercial partner, the deal marks OPPO’s debut in the sporting arena in Southeast Asia, and is part of its strategy to leverage sports to connect with consumers across the region and enhance its brand influence across the region.

Through this sponsorship, OPPO aims to use its technology and innovation to inspire people to enjoy football wherever they are and to ‘play with heart’ whether on the field or in life.

This is the latest step in OPPO’s global sports marketing strategy, which has seen significant success with its sponsorship of Brazilian superstar Neymar in 2018, as well as sponsorships for FC Barcelona, the International Cricket Council (ICC), Roland Garros, Wimbledon, the Africa Cup and the Boston Marathon.

As one of the best performing smartphone brands in Southeast Asia, OPPO will be looking to amplify their brand via the AFF Suzuki Cup sponsorship, through brand activations across the tournament’s multiple platforms as well as naming and presenting rights to the “OPPO Man of the Match”.

OPPO will also be the title sponsor of this year’s “Decibel Challenge” which was previously run in 2018 and rewards the loudest fan groups among all the Southeast Asian nations during the tournament.

Commenting on the sponsorship, Jimmy Yi, President of OPPO APAC, said, “Football is a sport that ignites the passion of millions of fans across Southeast Asia while creating memories of a lifetime.

A strong believer of – Technology for mankind, kindness for the world, we at OPPO do hope to bring our smartphone technology to each and every football fan in the region and make those passionate moments of the sport even more special.

With this sponsorship, we want to give the audience an opportunity to closely interact with the OPPO brand and experience our products, while they enjoy the matches and cherish the special moments created.”

“As the official sponsor for many events around the world, OPPO is no stranger to the spirit of sporting enthusiasts. The AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 will be instrumental to us in connecting with the millions of football fans of the event, as well as underpin our name as a strong supporter of the game.”

Echo Li, Managing Director, Greater China and Senior Vice President, Global Partnerships at SPORTFIVE, said, “We are proud to welcome OPPO to the AFF Suzuki Cup family, and we fully support OPPO to develop passionate and meaningful partnerships with football fans across the region. OPPO is a quintessential example of a fast-growing Chinese brand going global via the power of sports. We strive to support OPPO in creating unforgettable fan experiences at the tournament while setting a benchmark for other brands with global aspirations.”

Scheduled from 5 December 2021 to 1 January 2022, the AFF Suzuki Cup will once again reignite the sporting rivalries between Southeast Asia’s football powerhouses and unite the\ passion of football fans in the whole region.

Like this: Like Loading...