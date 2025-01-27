A stage race such as the Giro d’Italia always features some fractions that are destined to leave a mark, while others turn into unexpected traps, creating chaos far beyond what anyone could predict. In this legendary race, there’s no room for complacency, as a spectacular triumph or a heartbreaking defeat always looms just around the corner.

The 2025 edition of the Corsa Rosa is no exception. It obviously features key stages where the GC contenders will inevitably clash, but there are also plenty of pitfalls scattered throughout all three weeks. Even during the Albanian Grande Partenza, riders cannot afford to relax.

The short time trial in Tiranë might generate minimal time gaps, but the Durrës – Tiranë and Vlorë – Vlorë road stages will demand full attention. The latter includes the challenging Llogara Pass (10.7 km at 7.4%) cresting 39 km from the finish. While major splits seem unlikely, staying sharp will be critical to avoid early mishaps.

The fight for the Maglia Rosa will heat up in Stage 7, from Castel di Sangro to Tagliacozzo (168 km). The final climb, 12.6 km at 5.4%, isn’t overly punishing, but if the GC favorites decide to try and go for glory, then late gaps could emerge. However, the true wildcard comes two days later in the 181 km Gubbio to Siena stage, featuring 29 km of gravel roads split into five sectors over the final 70 km.

Punctures, crashes, and mechanicals are ever-present dangers on a terrain like this. The last two gravel sectors, Monteaperti and Colle Pinzuto, are notorious from Strade Bianche – steep, harsh, and relentless. Before the finish in Piazza del Campo, the riders will face the infamous Via Santa Caterina wall, a sharp ramp that offers a perfect springboard for late attacks.

Stage 10, a 28.6 km individual time trial from Lucca to Pisa, is flat and ideal for TT specialists. Pure climbers will need damage control here, while strong all-rounders aim to build a buffer. The following day, the Viareggio to Castelnovo ne’ Monti stage (185 km) is an ideal playground for ambushes.

The brutal Alpe San Pellegrino (14.2 km at 8.7%) will be tackled half-way through the stage, followed by the ascent to Pietra di Bismantova (6.5 km at 5.2%), crested just 5 km from the finish.

Later in the week, Stage 15 from Fiume Veneto to Asiago is another tactical minefield. The legendary Monte Grappa (25 km at 5.8%) dominates the middle section, while the final climb, Dori (16.3 km at 5.5%), crests 28 km from Asiago. Though the stage profile seems to favor breakaways, ambitious GC riders could use it as a launchpad for attacks.

The final week kicks off with the brutal Stage 16, from Piazzola sul Brenta to San Valentino (Brentonico) for a total of 199 km. The peloton faces a gauntlet of climbs: La Fricca (12.9 km at 4.6%), Candriai (10.1 km at 7.6%), Santa Barbara (12.7 km at 8.3%), and the final 17.4 km climb to San Valentino (6.4%).

This stage, as well as the following one, will severely test the endurance of the Maglia Rosa contenders as Stage 17, the short but legendary San Michele all’Adige – Bormio stage (154 km), features the Passo del Tonale (15.2 km at 6%) and the infamous Mortirolo (12.6 km at 7.6%), crested 48 km from the Bormio finish.

The final showdown will unfold on Stage 19 and 20. The former, a 166 km fraction from Biella to Champoluc has the peloton tackle the Col Tzecore (16 km at 7.7%), Col Saint-Pantaléon (16.5 km at 7.2%), Col de Joux (15.1 km at 6.9%), and finally the climb to Antagnod (9.5 km at 4.5%), just 5 km from the finish below Monte Rosa. The latter is set to be the Giro’s ultimate judge.

The 203 km journey from Verrès to Sestrière includes the towering Colle delle Finestre, this year’s Cima Coppi at 2,178 meters. Its ascent – 18.5 km at 9.2%, with 8 km on gravel – is nothing short of unforgiving and sure to break the race open. The stage finishes with the climb to Sestrière ensures fireworks before the final day in Rome.

No matter how the GC stands after the first 18 stages, Stages 19 and 20 can overturn everything. The Giro 108 promises dramatic showdowns, unforgettable battles, and the crowning of a deserving champion. As the saying goes, the Giro is never over until it’s over. – www.giroditalia.it

