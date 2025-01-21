Thirteen meetings on five different continents will feature on the 2025 World Athletics Continental Tour Gold calendar, which has been published today.

In the sixth season of the Continental Tour, the top tier comprises events in some of the biggest cities in the world.

Gold level action kicks off on 29 March in the Australian city of Melbourne, where World Athlete of the Year Letsile Tebogo is due to compete, then the series heads to Gaborone, Botswana, two weeks later (12 April). On 18 May, Tokyo will host the Golden Grand Prix, which will act as a dress rehearsal of sorts for the World Championships later in the year.

Continental Tour Gold action continues throughout that month with Zagreb (22-24 May), Bydgoszcz (30 May) and Nairobi (31 May) all hosting top-level meetings.

June is also a busy month with five meetings taking place in the series: Los Angeles (8), Hengelo (9), Turku (17), New York (21) and Ostrava (24).

Following a stop in Szekesfehervar on 12 August, Beijing will host the final Continental Tour Gold meeting of the season on 7 September, just six days before the first day of the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 25.

More than 200 meetings will feature in this year’s tour, which is divided into four levels – Gold, Silver, Bronze and Challenger. The status of each meeting is determined by the quality of competition and prize money on offer.

Last year, more than 20,000 athletes from almost 200 countries competed in the Continental Tour, setting one world record, 12 area records, 205 national records and 7146 personal bests.

Gold level meetings in the 2025 World Athletics Continental Tour

29 March: Maurie Plant Meet – Melbourne (AUS)

12 April: Botswana Continental Tour – Gaborone (BOT)

18 May: Golden Grand Prix – Tokyo (JPN)

22-24 May: Boris Hanzekovic Memorial – Zagreb (CRO)

30 May: Irena Szewinska Memorial – Bydgoszcz (POL)

31 May: Kip Keino Classic – Nairobi (KEN)

8 June: USATF Los Angeles Grand Prix – Los Angeles (USA)

9 June: FBK Games – Hengelo (NED)

17 June: Paavo Nurmi Games – Turku (FIN)

21 June: New York City Grand Prix – New York (USA)

24 June: Ostrava Golden Spike – Ostrava (CZE)

12 August: Istvan Gyulai Memorial – Szekesfehervar (HUN)

7 September: World Athletics Continental Tour – Beijing (CHN)

Like this: Like Loading...