Christian Horner, CEO and Team Principal of Oracle Red Bull Racing, said: “It’s great to be kicking off 2025 celebrating Ford Performance as together, we prepare for the challenges and changes coming to both Formula One and Red Bull in 2026. It is a hugely exciting time for the Team and while the prospect of building our own engine is an undertaking that cannot be underestimated, our partnership with Ford is a pivotal one in the overall project. Ford have a long and storied history, synonymous with success through 120 years of motor racing and development. Today’s launch is a reflection of that success and growth. Not only are Ford instrumental in our powertrain journey, they emulate our dedication to supporting female talent through their title sponsorship of the Red Bull Ford Academy Programme. It is, as I say, an exciting time.”



Jim Farley, President and CEO of Ford Motor Company, said: “Formula One is our chance to showcase Ford technologies on a global stage to a whole new audience, generating excitement for the iconic Ford brand all around the world. This is such an exciting chapter in Ford’s history. Over the past 20 years Red Bull has succeeded in changing the landscape of Formula One and it has done so by being determined to do things differently, an ethos that is very much emulated in the Red Bull Ford Powertrains partnership and with the title sponsorship of the Red Bull Ford Academy Programme.”



Liam Lawson, Oracle Red Bull Racing Driver, said: “It’s really special to kick off my 2025 with the Team at the Ford Performance Season Launch in Charlotte. They are such a fun and interesting partner to work with and an iconic brand I’ve loved for a long time. I spend a lot of time in the US, usually at the wheel of a Ford Raptor R. The brand is synonymous with motorsport culture, not just here but worldwide and it’s special to be a part of the Ford family now. I’m looking forward to seeing what exciting things we can do together this season and what we are building together as we gear up to 2026.”



Chloe Chambers, Red Bull Ford Academy Programme Driver, said: “It is so fun to be celebrating Ford Performance in my home country and it is an honour to be teamed up with an iconic American automotive company like Ford. I am very much looking forward to the 2025 F1 Academy Season and to driving for the Red Bull Ford Academy Programme at the first race in China. Driving in the Ford Mustang challenge at the end of last year was a great way to kick off my journey with Ford and I am grateful for all of the support that they have given me so far to help me achieve my own career goals in motorsport.”The partnership has also seen Ford Performance as Title partner for Red Bull North America Show Runs in Houston, Minneapolis and Washington DC, offering Ford Hot Laps experiences to our Team partners at multiple F1 races and a collaboration on the Ford SuperVan 4.2 for the Pikes Peak Challenge.