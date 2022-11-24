Official Team and fan collections to be launched ahead of 2023 FIA Formula One World Championship season.

Oracle Red Bull Racing is joining forces with globally renowned sports and lifestyle brand New Era, to create new ranges of Team headwear that uniquely fuse performance and style.

Originating from New York, New Era brings over a century of experience in supplying quality headwear to some of the world’s biggest sports leagues including Major League Baseball (MLB), the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the National Football League (NFL) in the US, as well as teams in the English Premier League (EPL), France’s Ligue 1 and Spain’s La Liga.

The partnership will see New Era produce headwear for the Team and drivers to wear throughout the season as well as being available to purchase from both New Era and Oracle Red Bull Racing online stores and outlets at the start of the 2023 Formula One season.

The debut headwear collection will be available in the classic Oracle Red Bull Racing livery in a range of styles as well in a seasonal colour palette for fans who want to push the boundaries as much as the Team.

Christian Horner, Team Principal and CEO, Oracle Red Bull Racing said: “The New Era brand is iconic. Transcending sport and fashion, it is truly woven into the fabric of global culture. Our partnership with New Era will enable us to bring F1 and Oracle Red Bull Racing to an even wider audience through an innovative collection and line of headwear. The new range will be made available in the familiar Oracle Red Bull Racing livery colours and will also include a few race-specific specials through the season. The collaboration gives us the opportunity to connect with fans on a new level and we are excited to elevate that even further alongside a brand as synonymous with innovation and fashion as New Era.”

Paul Gils, VP EMEA at New Era added: “We are thrilled to be partnering with Oracle Red Bull Racing. As two globally revered brands who continue to push the boundaries in their respective fields, we are excited to bring a collection of headwear to the Oracle Red Bull Racing fanbase and team drivers in 2023 and beyond to further strengthen our presence in F1.”

