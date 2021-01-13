Partners for over 21 years, Orange and A.S.O. will collaborate again for the next four editions of the Tour de France.

Each year, Orange and A.S.O. work together to devise and deploy innovative and responsible telecommunications technologies along the route of the race, making this event the third most watched sporting competition in the world.

The Tour visits various towns and villages in France, which makes it an excellent opportunity for Orange to develop digital and network technology across the country. The 2021 Tour de France will be no exception, as the race will cover 9 regions and 38 departments. From the race start in Brittany, to the Col du Tourmalet, passing through Mont Ventoux, and the legendary finish along the Champs-Elysées, this 108th edition promises even more entertainment, guaranteed by technology offered by Orange.

Since 1999, Orange has continued to implement the latest technological advances to support the Tour de France, in order to meet the needs of the organisers, the media, partners and the spectators. Whilst 2004 and 2012 stood out for the arrival of 3G and 4G to the race, 2021 will be known for even greater quality of service with the introduction of the 5G network. Over the years, Orange has made changes to meet needs relating to broadcasting, security and connectivity in technical areas.

Christian Prudhomme, Director of the Tour de France, said: “The Tour is an ongoing challenge, physical for the riders, but also technological for the entire organisation, notably for Orange. The quality of the telecoms network and the expertise of Orange’s national and local teams are essential for each stage to be a success. So I’m very happy that Orange is by our side for the next four years of challenges and achievements.”

Fabienne Dulac, CEO of Orange France, said: “Orange is proud to support the organisers, partners and spectators of the Tour de France for another four years. An exceptionally popular event, the Tour is a brilliant showcase of our natural and cultural heritage, but also our technological expertise. A good connection has become crucial for the race to run smoothly and reach as many people as possible. Orange is proud to be the supplier, thanks to the outstanding job done by its teams. The Tour also allows towns and unique locations to enjoy network upgrades, thanks to new permanent Orange Fibre, 4G and 5G installations. We are proud to strive to provide the best possible network across the country.” www.letour.fr

