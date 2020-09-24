Thai international Muhammad Osamanmusa fired PTT Chonburi Bluewave five points clear at the top of the Futsal Thai League 2020 following their close 2-1 win over Thammasat Stallions.

Osamanmusa was on target in the sixth and 40th minute as Natsak Pho squeezed in a goal for Thammasat in the 26th minute of play.

The win saw Bluewave garnering 33 points from 12 matches played – five points ahead of ASM Port FC and nine points in front of third-placed Tha Kham Cold Room.

Defending champions ASM Port picked up their ninth win from 12 matches played when they put down Kasem Bundit FC 5-1.

ASM Port were in full control throughout off goals from Rian Feitose Gomes (1st minute), Marcos Vinicius de Mendonca (4th), Anukul Mini (8th), Worasak Sriwangpairot (15th) and Thananchai Chomboon (19).

Kasem Bundit’s only goal of the game came through Sahasub Thaweesuk in the 38th minute.

RESULTS

Singha Samut Sakhorn beat Phetchaburi Rajabhat 4-2

Cat FC drew with Bangkok City FC 4-4

Tha Kham Cold Room beat Royal Navy 3-1

Bangkok BTS drew with BKC Prachinburi Highway 3-3

Northeast beat Surat Thani 4-1

PTT Bluewave Chonburi beat Thammasat Stallion 2-1

Port ASM beat Kasem Bundit 5-1

