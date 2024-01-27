The focus for Indonesia is solely on Australia whom they will face next in the Round of 16 of the Asian Cup 2023.

Defender Rizky Ridho said that with the Australians having similar physical abilities as the players from Iraq, it is important that he polished his game further.

“For the preparation itself, we are just focussing more on the game. Be mentally stronger because in my opinion, when I played against Japan, I didn’t play well,” said Rizky.

“So I have to do better, especially in the aerial duels.”

Indonesia made the Round of 16 of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 as one of four best third-placed teams.

Their game against Australia will be tomorrow at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium in Doha.

#AFF

#PSSI

#AFC

Like this: Like Loading...