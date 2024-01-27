Ireland, Great Britain, Australia and USA remain in the hunt for the women’s title.

Meanwhile, Ireland, Argentina, Fiji and Australia are the final four teams left in the men’s Cup following a thrilling day of rugby sevens action played in front of a carnival atmosphere in Perth.

Australia in hunt for first sevens titles on home soil since 2018

Sell-out crowd confirmed for Sunday as Perth hosts HSBC SVNS for the first time

Women’s semi-final line-up: Ireland v Great Britain, Australia v USA

Men’s semi-finals: Ireland v Argentina, Fiji v Australia

SVNS leaders Australia overcome rivals New Zealand in epic women’s quarter-final

Blockbuster entertainment line up with over 20 artists performing in festival atmosphere

Finals day begins at 10:45 local time (GMT+8) on Sunday, with the semi-finals from 12:22 and the finals at 17:13

There was Australian joy at HSBC SVNS in Perth on Saturday as both the host nations men’s and women’s teams secured their places in the semi-finals and a shot at claiming their first titles on home soil since 2018.

Players and fans can look forward to a blockbuster finals day on Sunday as a sell-out crowd has been confirmed at HBF Park in Perth’s impressive debut as a HSBC SVNS host destination.

Ireland, Great Britain, Australia and USA remain in the hunt for the women’s title. Meanwhile Ireland, Argentina, Fiji and Australia are the final four teams left in the men’s Cup following a thrilling day of rugby sevens action played in front of a carnival atmosphere under blue skies and hot sun.

Australia were made to work hard in the women’s competition as the hosts ended the Black Ferns Sevens’ long winning run in Australia to book their place in the Cup semi-finals.

New Zealand had won 20 matches in a row on Australian soil and wrapped up top spot in Pool C on Saturday morning with a 24-7 defeat of USA.

Australia, by contrast, could not improve on second place in Pool A despite beating Canada 31-14 in their final pool-stage assignment, to set up only their second Cup quarter-final meeting with the Black Ferns Sevens in sevens history.

And the home side lifted their game to earn a 24-14 win as both teams ended the match with only six players.

“It means a lot to us,” Australia star Alysia Lefau-Fakaosilea said. “We knew they were such a strong team, so we used our strength. We have great individual players on and off the field, but yeah, that was head noise.”

Lefau-Fakaosilea and her team-mates will now play USA in the Cup semi-finals on a sold-out day three (kick-off 12:46 local time, GMT+8) after the Women’s Eagles Sevens secured an impressive 21-5 defeat of France.

Ireland had been the first team to book their place in the semi-finals as they ended a run of five straight defeats at the quarter-final stage to beat Fiji 14-12.

Great Britain now stand between them and a place in the final after they edged a close rematch with Canada, 7-0.

READ WOMEN’S DAY TWO REPORT >>

Men’s HSBC SVNS 2024 pace-setters Argentina remain in the hunt for the inaugural title in Perth. Los Pumas Sevens were made to work incredibly hard to overcome Spain 28-17 in their Cup quarter-final but a Marcos Moneta hat-trick proved decisive.

They will play Ireland in the Cup semi-finals on Sunday (kick-off 13:10 local time, GMT+8), after Zac Ward crashed over late on to edge an epic tussle 21-14 against France on Saturday.

The second semi-final will be between double Olympic champions Fiji, who overcame New Zealand in their final Pool C match before beating South Africa 14-12 in another nail-biting quarter-final, and Australia.

The hosts earned revenge for their pool-stage defeat against USA, running in five tries to beat Mike Friday’s side 31-7 and emulate their female counterparts by reaching the semi-finals.

READ MEN’S DAY TWO REPORT >>

The best 12 men’s and women’s rugby sevens teams in the world were competing for the first time in Western Australia and fans were treated to a festival of entertainment on the pitch and in the stands.

VIEW HSBC SVNS PERTH RESULTS, FIXTURES & POOLS >>

Australia are leading the women’s SVNS standings on 40 points, ahead of France and New Zealand with 34 points each. Meanwhile the men’s SVNS title race is wide open with Argentina the current standings leaders after claiming gold in Cape Town and silver in Dubai, however South Africa, Fiji, New Zealand, Ireland and hosts Australia all sit within six points of each other, with Australia reaching the final last time out in Cape Town.

VIEW CURRENT SVNS 2024 STANDINGS >>

Finals day on Sunday begins at 10:45 with the semi-finals from 12:22 and the event reaches its climax with the women’s and men’s finals at 17:13 and 17:53 respectively in front of a full house.

Along with epic rugby sevens action from the best 12 men’s and women’s teams in the world, HSBC SVNS has a blockbuster entertainment line-up with over 20 artists – including Peking Duk, Hot Dub Time Machine, and Coterie – bringing the soundtrack for a weekend to remember.

World Rugby Chief of Events Mick Wright said: “It is a fantastic achievement to sell-out finals day on our very first time ever delivering the HSBC SVNS in Perth. It is a tribute to the players, teams, performers and all the many stakeholders involved in putting on such a spectacular show which is thrilling fans both on and off the pitch. Particular thanks and gratitude goes to Western Australia Premier Roger Cook, Tourism Western Australia, Venues West, Rugby Australia and our title partner HSBC.

“As word of mouth spreads on the unique festival vibes experienced at SVNS events we will be back even bigger and better next year and fans around the world who are interested in attending the remaining HSBC SVNS 2024 events in Vancouver, Los Angeles, Hong Kong, Singapore and Madrid are encouraged to snap up their tickets at svns.com and not miss out on the experience of a lifetime.”

Premier of Western Australia Roger Cook said: “This is a great result for Western Australia, and further proof that Perth is a major events capital.

“There has always been a huge rugby following in WA and the crowd response to this event has obviously been another welcome boost to our tourism and hospitality businesses.

“It is important we continue to diversify our economy and what we have witnessed with the SVNS is that if you think big and deliver, then crowds will respond in an overwhelmingly positive way.”

Tony Shaw, CEO HSBC Australia said: “On behalf of HSBC, we are delighted to see the inaugural HSBC SVNS Perth sell out on Sunday.

“The overwhelming support from our fans and customers has turned SVNS into a must-see event. We are looking forward to an electrifying Sunday on the field as we all come together to celebrate the the festival atmosphere and great entertainment. Thank you to the incredible Western Australian fans for making this the biggest party in town.”

WHERE TO WATCH >>

Fans can watch the HSBC SVNS action wherever you are in the world, either via broadcaster partners or online on RugbyPass TV.

In keeping with rugby sevens tradition, fans have been turning up in an array of fancy dress costumes to complement the festival atmosphere and bring added colour to the event.

Like this: Like Loading...