World Rugby has officially announced the full schedule for the Pacific Nations Cup 2025 (22 August – 20 September), the second edition of the revitalised and expanded competition that is fast becoming a pillar of the international rugby calendar.

World Rugby confirms Pacific Nations Cup 2025 match schedule



USA will host the PNC Final Series for the first time with matches in Denver and Salt Lake City (Utah)



Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 qualification is on the line for the participating teams



Panel of seasoned Emirates World Rugby Match Officials appointed

This year’s tournament will once again bring together six of the most dynamic and passionate rugby nations: Canada, Fiji, Japan, Samoa, Tonga, and the USA, battling it out for glory and direct qualification for Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 in Australia, with defending PNC champions Fiji, set to defend their title with a home opener in Suva on 30 August.

Launched with a reimagined format and vibrant identity in 2024, the Pacific Nations Cup was designed to offer more consistent and meaningful competition for nations in the Pacific region. The 2025 edition builds upon that foundation, offering teams a chance to grow their High Performance programmes, compete on a global stage, and provide their players with high-performance opportunities in a structured and globally integrated tournament.

This year, for the first time, the Pacific Nations Cup Final Series will be hosted in the United States, underscoring USA Rugby’s growing role in the global game and its lead-up to hosting Men’s and Women’s Rugby World Cup in 2031 and 2033, respectively.

A tournament built for growth and global impact

The Pacific Nations Cup 2025 will be contested across five weekends during the southern hemisphere international window, from 22 August-20 September. In its second year under the updated structure, the tournament continues to emphasise logistical efficiency, player welfare, and competitive balance.

The teams are split into two regional pools of three, minimising long-haul travel during the pool stage, reducing the tournament’s carbon footprint, and maximising player recovery time.

Pool A: Fiji, Samoa, Tonga

Pool B: Canada, Japan, USA

Each nation is guaranteed at least three matches, including a minimum of one home fixture, offering critical opportunities for fan engagement, expansion and awareness of the game. These fixtures play a key role in promoting the sport locally, building national team visibility, and giving home fans the chance to support their teams on home soil.

Key dates and locations

The 2025 tournament opens with a pair of highly anticipated regional match-ups.

Week 1

Friday, 22 August: Canada v USA – Calgary, Alberta, Canada

A fierce North American rivalry kicks off Pool B in front of a home crowd in Calgary

Saturday, 23 August: Tonga v Samoa – Teufaiva Sport Stadium, Nuku'alofa, Tonga

One of rugby's most historic island rivalries ignites Pool A action in what promises to be a physical and emotional encounter.

One of rugby’s most historic island rivalries ignites Pool A action in what promises to be a physical and emotional encounter.

Week 2

Saturday, 30 August: Fiji v Tonga – HFC Bank Stadium, Suva, Fiji

Fiji returns to home turf to welcome Pacific rivals Tonga in a pivotal Pool A match-up.

Saturday, 30 August: Japan v Canada – Sendai Yurtec Stadium, Sendai, Japan

Japan kicks off their campaign against Canada in front of home fans in the northern city of Sendai.

Japan kicks off their campaign against Canada in front of home fans in the northern city of Sendai.

Week 3

Saturday, 6 September September: Samoa v Fiji – Rotorua, New Zealand

This final pool-stage encounter will carry major implications for the semi-finals.

Saturday, 6 September: USA v Japan – Heart Health Park, Sacramento, California

This fixture doubles as a marquee event for USA Rugby, providing a glimpse of the future ahead of hosting Men's Rugby World Cup 2031.

This fixture doubles as a marquee event for USA Rugby, providing a glimpse of the future ahead of hosting Men’s Rugby World Cup 2031.



Final Series, USA to host for the first time

In a major step forward for rugby in North America, the Pacific Nations Cup 2025 Finals will be hosted on US soil, with Denver and Salt Lake City set to welcome fans for the knockout rounds of the competition.

The Final Series is structured to ensure teams playing across the two weekends, offer both competitive clarity and consistent exposure:

Sunday, 14 September – Semi-finals (DICK’S Sporting Goods Park, Denver, Colorado):

Fifth place play-off (Men’s RWC 2027 qualifier) A3 v B3

Semi-final 1: A2 v B1

Semi-final 2: A1 v B2



These match-ups will determine which teams advance to the Cup final and third-place play-off, while the fifth v sixth play-off offers just as much excitement with the eventual winner qualifying directly for Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 in Australia. The looser will have another opportunity to qualify in a play-off with South America.

Saturday, 20 September – Finals (America First Field, Salt Lake City, Utah):

Third place play-off

Final

Kick-off times and broadcast arrangements will be announced in the coming weeks. As with last year’s tournament, matches will be available globally through local broadcast partners as well as on RugbyPass TV, ensuring fans across the world can follow the action.

Emirates World Rugby match officials at the whistle

This year’s tournament of 11 matches will be officiated by nine Emirates World Rugby Match Officials representing eight nations.

Angus Gardner (Australia) and Luke Pearce (England), two of the three current referees with more than 50 tests to their names, will take charge of matches on the opening weekend.

Luc Ramos (France) and Eoghan Cross (Ireland) will be in the middle for the two semi-finals, while Damian Schneider (Argentina) has been handed the honour of refereeing the final in Salt Lake City on 20 September.

See the full list of match officials appointment >>

Pathway to Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027

The Pacific Nations Cup 2025 carries more than just the honour of regional supremacy, it also serves as a crucial qualification pathway to Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 in Australia. This ensures that every fixture has tangible stakes, adding to the intensity and quality of play throughout the competition.

The best three teams of the Pacific Nations Cup 2025, other than already-qualified Fiji and Japan, will punch their tickets to Australia 2027. The sixth-place team will join the South America/Pacific Play-off.

A strategic and sustainable vision

World Rugby Chair Brett Robinson said: “The reimagined Pacific Nations Cup is more than just a tournament, it’s a manifestation of World Rugby’s broader commitment to building a global game that is inclusive, competitive, and sustainable.

“By balancing high-performance standards with financial, environmental, and logistical considerations, the PNC offers a model that supports the long-term health of our sport. The structure, regional pools, home fixtures, finals rotation, and integrated development pathways, ensures that players, fans, and unions all benefit.

“Meanwhile, strategic host markets like Japan and the United States are playing key roles in rugby’s global expansion, combining established fanbases with emerging commercial potential. The USA Finals will mark a pivotal moment in preparation for Rugby World Cups 2031 and 2033 and I would like to thank all our local partners, starting with USA Rugby, for transforming this ambitious vision into a reality.”

USA Rugby CEO, Bill Goren added, “We couldn’t be more pleased to announce the 2025 Pacific Nations Cup, as we venture further in hosting premier global rugby on US soil. With Rugby World Cup 2031 and 2033 inching closer, major event opportunities like the Pacific Nations Cup are key contributors in growing the American rugby fanbase, engaging partners and raising the profile of our sport. We have a lot to look forward to this fall as our Men’s Eagles target Rugby World Cup qualification in front of the home crowd.”

Mark your calendars

The Pacific Nations Cup 2025 promises five weekends of fast-paced, emotionally charged international rugby. With Men’s Rugby World Cup qualification on the line, a rotation of high-profile host cities, and a tournament format designed for maximum impact, this year’s competition is set to be a defining chapter in the rise of global rugby.

From Suva to Sendai, from Calgary to Salt Lake City, as six proud nations battle to lift the Pacific Nations Cup and take a massive step toward Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027.

Tickets can be purchased at go.usa.rugby/pnc2025

