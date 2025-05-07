Thai Son Bac needed a second-half own goal for them to carve a 3-2 win over Hanoi FC on the fifth matchday of the HDBank National Futsal Championship 2025.At the Cau Giay Stadium, Thai Son Bac went ahead twice through Hoang Sy Linh (13th minute) and Trang Quang Nguyen (20th), only to be pegged back by Hanoi’s Nguyen Trong Kien (16th) and Nguyen Nam Khanh (27th).However, an own goal from Hanoi’s Trong Kien in the 36th minute gave Thai Son Bac the win and the full points to keep pace with the leaders, Thai Son Nam.After five matches, Thai Son Nam have amassed the perfect 15 points – three ahead of Thai Son Bac.In the meantime, Ho Chi Minh City Youth pulled out all the stops to beat Saigon Titans 4-2.Nguyen Trong Phuc was on a double (13th and 14th minute) to add to the lead from Pham Viet Thai (11th) as Ho Chi Minh City Youth took a 3-0 lead at the half.Saigon Titans scored their first goal of the game in the 22nd minute off Ly Dang Hung before HCMC Youth restored their three-goal advantage with Do Tuan Vu’s 30th minute effort.Even though Saigon Titans managed to get their second goal through Co Tri Kiet in the 36th minute, it was a little too late for a revival. #AFF

Like this: Like Loading...