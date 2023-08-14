Pahang Rangers FC were crowned champions of Malaysia Premier Futsal League (MPFL) 2023.

Despite the gallant effort of Johor Darul Ta’zim as they eked out a hard-fought 3-2 win over Pahang Rangers in Final 2 at home in Pasir Gudang, it was not enough to overturn the 7-3 deficit they had conceded from Final 1.

Last night, the Southerners were on target through Saad Sani in the third minute, Awalluddin Mat Nawi (12th) and Danial Dain (30th).

The two goals for Pahang Rangers were scored by Sergio Jamur (16th and 19th).

Pahang Rangers made sure of the crown on a 9-6 aggregate.

#AFF

#FAM

#MPFL2023

