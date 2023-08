Albirex Niigata (S) secured a second consecutive league title on Friday night after notching up a closely contested victory over Tanjong Pagar United in the 2023 Singapore Premier League.

The Japanese side arrived at the Jurong East Stadium with a commanding five-point lead as well as a match in hand over their closest challengers, Lion City Sailors.

For more, please click on https://spl.sg/albirex-niigata-s-are-2023-aia-singapore-premier-league-champions/

