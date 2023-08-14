Audi R8 LMS wins both races of GT World Challenge Australia
Two successes for the Audi RS 3 LMS in TCR Australia
Audi RS 3 LMS prevails in Indonesia as well
On a race weekend with an event focus on Australia and Asia, Audi Sport customer racing customers celebrated a total of six victories.
Audi R8 LMS GT3
Two victories in Australia: Two Audi customer teams prevailed in the fifth round of the GT World Challenge Australia powered by AWS in Queensland. In the first race, Liam Talbot in the Audi R8 LMS of Team Shannons Insurance was in the lead for 19 laps. At the pit stop and driver change to Garth Tander, the GT3 sports car dropped back to fourth place due to a success-related longer mandatory pit stop duration.
Max Hofer, who had taken over the Audi R8 LMS of Team Jamec Racing from starting driver Geoff Emery, took the lead on lap 26. By the end of the one-hour race, the Audi Sport driver from Austria had built up a lead of ten seconds. In the second race, Liam Talbot took victory with Garth Tander despite a 15-second penalty.
Seven laps before the end of the race Talbot had tried to overtake the leading Mercedes but in doing so he spun this car around and received the penalty. At this point, the Audi driver was 14.5 seconds ahead of Geoff Emery. By the time he crossed the finish line, he had pulled away from his pursuer by just under another two seconds, so that he won despite the penalty.
After his fifth victory of the season Max Hofer leads the Pro-Am standings with an 18-point advantage over fellow driver Geoff Emery, third is Liam Talbot. The title will be decided at the next race, the finale in Adelaide in November.
|Audi RS 3 LMS (TCR)
Strong weekend in TCR Australia: William Brown won two of the three sprint races for MPC Team Liqui Moly at the fourth round of TCR Australia in Queensland. After setting the fastest time in practice, the Australian privateer in the Audi RS 3 LMS pulled away from pursuer Tony D’Alberto in the Honda by ten seconds over the course of 21 laps in the first race. It was the first win of the season by an Audi driver in TCR Australia.
In the second race, the top ten of the previous competition started in reverse order. From tenth place, Brown worked his way up to fourth over the course of just three laps. One lap later, he overtook Cupra driver Michael Clemente to record another podium result with third place.
Brown started the third race from pole position. Even two caution periods did not endanger his lead. After 21 laps, the Australian celebrated his second win of the season with a one-second lead over Peugeot driver Aaron Cameron.
Series of successes in Indonesia: Team BRM Motorsport dominated both competitions with the Audi RS 3 LMS on the third race weekend in the Indonesian Sentul Series of Motorsport. Privateer driver Glenn Nirwan crossed the finish line of the Euro Touring Car Championship with a lead of more than ten seconds ahead of two BMW drivers, in which 32 competitors were on the grid. In the Indonesia Touring Car Race, Nirwan even built up a lead of more than 23 seconds over pursuer Benny Santoso in a Hyundai.
Coming up next week
18–19/08 Jyllandsringen (DK), round 5, TCR Denmark