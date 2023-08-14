On a race weekend with an event focus on Australia and Asia, Audi Sport customer racing customers celebrated a total of six victories. Audi R8 LMS GT3 Two victories in Australia: Two Audi customer teams prevailed in the fifth round of the GT World Challenge Australia powered by AWS in Queensland. In the first race, Liam Talbot in the Audi R8 LMS of Team Shannons Insurance was in the lead for 19 laps. At the pit stop and driver change to Garth Tander, the GT3 sports car dropped back to fourth place due to a success-related longer mandatory pit stop duration. Max Hofer, who had taken over the Audi R8 LMS of Team Jamec Racing from starting driver Geoff Emery, took the lead on lap 26. By the end of the one-hour race, the Audi Sport driver from Austria had built up a lead of ten seconds. In the second race, Liam Talbot took victory with Garth Tander despite a 15-second penalty. Seven laps before the end of the race Talbot had tried to overtake the leading Mercedes but in doing so he spun this car around and received the penalty. At this point, the Audi driver was 14.5 seconds ahead of Geoff Emery. By the time he crossed the finish line, he had pulled away from his pursuer by just under another two seconds, so that he won despite the penalty. After his fifth victory of the season Max Hofer leads the Pro-Am standings with an 18-point advantage over fellow driver Geoff Emery, third is Liam Talbot. The title will be decided at the next race, the finale in Adelaide in November.