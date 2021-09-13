Freefire Bluewave Chonburi and Port FC made the perfect start to their campaign in the AFF Futsal Cup 2021 when they each overcame their opponents with relative ease at the Terminal 21 Hall in Korat, Thailand.

Freefire romped to a 3-0 win over Selangor Mac FC in the first game of the afternoon while Port FC coast to a 2-0 victory over another Malaysian representative Pahang Rangers FC.

In the opening match, Freefire prised open the lead just six minutes into the game off Krit Aransanyalak’s close-range finish.

Selangor then held off their more well-known opponents for long periods before conceding two more goals after the break, off Freefire’s Panupong Khampranom (25th minute) and Supakorn Sangom (35th).

In the second game of the day, Port FC made sure of the full points against Pahang Rangers with a brace from Witsanu Meemakbang, who scored a goal in each half (7th and 17th minute) for the win.

AFF FUTSAL CUP 2021

RESULTS & FIXTURES

13 Sept: Freefire Bluewave Chonburi 3-0 Selangor Mac FC / Port FC 2-0 Pahang Rangers FC

14 Sept: Pahang Rangers vs Selangor Mac FC (1400hrs) / Freefire Bluewave Chonburi (1800hrs)

