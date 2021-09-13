Christopher Mies and Ricardo Feller win at the Lausitzring
Success for the Audi R8 LMS GT4 in China
Audi RS 3 LMS with class wins in China and Poland
At the ADAC GT Masters race weekend at the Lausitzring, Audi drivers Christopher Mies and Ricardo Feller took the lead in the drivers’ standings with a victory in the Audi R8 LMS, while their team Montaplast by Land-Motorsport also leads the teams’ standings.
Audi customer teams also celebrated more victories and podium results in Europe, Asia and South America.
Audi R8 LMS GT3
Racing success at the Lausitzring: At the fourth race weekend of the ADAC GT Masters, the Montaplast by Land-Motorsport team celebrated a victory in the race on Saturday. Ricardo Feller started the race from pole position in the number 29 Audi R8 LMS, pulled away from his opponents early on and handed the car over to Christopher Mies as the front runner at the mandatory pit stop.
The Audi Sport driver initially extended his lead until the race was interrupted. After the restart, Mies defended his lead to the finish. With their second victory of the season, the German-Swiss duo also took the lead of the drivers’ standings in the ADAC GT Masters.
After a sixth-place finish in the second race, Christopher Mies and Ricardo Feller travel to the Sachsenring (October 1–3) for the third-last ADAC GT Masters weekend with a three-point lead. In the teams’ standings, Audi customer team Montaplast by Land-Motorsport extended its lead to seven points.
|Series of successes continued: In the supporting program of the ADAC GT Masters at the Lausitzring, the Audi customer team Phoenix Racing continued its winning streak in the GTC Race series: In the third round of the GTC Sprint season, 16-year-old Salman Owega from Cologne finished second in Phoenix Racing’s number 5 Audi R8 LMS, followed by his teammate Carrie Schreiner in the number 99 sister car. In the second sprint a few hours later, Owega won ahead of Schreiner. The day before, Salman Owega celebrated his second victory of the season in the Goodyear 60 endurance race after starting from the front row.
Trophies in Shanghai: In the two races of the GT Super Sprint Challenge at Shanghai, Jacky Wu drove an Audi R8 LMS fielded by Team 69 Racing to second place in both races.
|Audi R8 LMS GT4
Double victory in China: Audi privateer Hu Bo celebrated two wins in the GT4 category at the second round of the GT Super Sprint Challenge. At Shanghai, he drove an Audi R8 LMS GT4 of the Audi customer team Absolute Racing.
Fast gentleman drivers: Christophe Hamon and Pascal Huteau put in a strong performance at the fourth GT4 France race weekend in Lédenon. The two drivers from the Am class finished the first race with their Audi R8 LMS GT4 from Team Fullmotorsport in an impressive third place overall, taking victory in their class. The duo also decided the Am class in their favor in the second race and extended their lead in the Am drivers’ standings to 39 points. Team Fullmotorsport also leads the teams’ standings ahead of the season finale at Le Castellet in October.
Second podium of the season: In the first of two British GT Championship races at Oulton Park, Steller Motorsport, with drivers Sennan Fielding and Richard Williams in an Audi R8 LMS GT4, finished third in the GT4 category after the one-hour race.
Podium at Watkins Glen: The Audi R8 LMS GT4 clinched a podium result in the Trans Am Series in the USA. At the Watkins Glen circuit, Natalie Decker finished runner-up in the SGT class in the second race for the N29 Technologies team.
Cup in the sprint: Markus Lungstrass and Dominique Schaak clinched a podium result in the Audi R8 LMS GT4 of Audi customer team Hella-Pagid racing one in the first sprint heat of the GTC Race series at the Lausitzring. The German duo moved up from sixth on the grid to third place in the GT4 category.
Audi RS 3 LMS (TCR)
Trophies in TCR China: The 326 MMK Racing Team scored a victory in the first joint race of TCR China and TCR Asia in Shanghai. Liu Zichen drove the Audi RS 3 LMS to victory in changeable weather conditions. Yang Xiaowei also claimed a podium position for the Z.Speed team in third place with another Audi RS 3 LMS – a result that Xiaowei repeated in the second race.
Two third places in Russia: Egor Orudzhev finished third in the fifth round of TCR Russia at the Kazanring. The privateer driver in the Audi RS 3 LMS advanced from the midfield to second place in the first race, but had to let his compatriot Ivan Lukashevich pass on the last lap. In the second race, Dmitry Bragin finished third in the TAIF Motorsport RS 3 LMS.
Second place in Uruguay: At the third round of TCR South America at Riviera (Uruguay), Brazilian Rodrigo Baptista managed a podium success in the second race. In the Audi RS 3 LMS fielded by the Cobra Racing team, he crossed the finish line just 2.121 seconds behind winner Pepe Oriola. This means that Baptista has been on the podium at least once at each of the race weekends so far this season.
Class victory in endurance race: Audi privateers Jakub Franek, Jerzy Franek and James Chapman celebrated a class victory with an Audi RS 3 LMS in the two-hour endurance race in the Polish racing series Wyścigowych Samochodowych Mistrzostw Polski. At the third weekend of the series, Jakub Franek also finished second in the two sprint races.
Coming up next week
17–19/09 Assen (NL), round 6, DTM
17–19/09 Assen (NL), round 5, DTM Trophy
17–19/09 Watkins Glen (USA), round 5, GT4 America SprintX
17–19/09 Watkins Glen (USA), round 6, GT America
17–19/09 Hockenheim (D), round 4, ADAC TCR Germany
17–19/09 Hockenheim (D), round 4, GTC Race
17–19/09 Hockenheim (D), round 3, Audi Sport Seyffarth R8 LMS Cup
17–19/09 Vallelunga (I), round 3, Campionato Italiano GT Endurance
17–19/09 Ningbo (CN), round 2, China Endurance Championship
18–19/09 Valencia (E), round 3, Campeonato de España Resistencia
18–19/09 Hockenheim (D), round 3, Spezial Tourenwagen Trophy
18–19/09 Suzuka (J), round 5, Super Taikyu Series
18–19/09 Grobnik (HR), round 3, TCR DSG Europe