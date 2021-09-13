Trophies in Shanghai: In the two races of the GT Super Sprint Challenge at Shanghai, Jacky Wu drove an Audi R8 LMS fielded by Team 69 Racing to second place in both races.

Audi R8 LMS GT4 Double victory in China: Audi privateer Hu Bo celebrated two wins in the GT4 category at the second round of the GT Super Sprint Challenge. At Shanghai, he drove an Audi R8 LMS GT4 of the Audi customer team Absolute Racing. Fast gentleman drivers: Christophe Hamon and Pascal Huteau put in a strong performance at the fourth GT4 France race weekend in Lédenon. The two drivers from the Am class finished the first race with their Audi R8 LMS GT4 from Team Fullmotorsport in an impressive third place overall, taking victory in their class. The duo also decided the Am class in their favor in the second race and extended their lead in the Am drivers’ standings to 39 points. Team Fullmotorsport also leads the teams’ standings ahead of the season finale at Le Castellet in October. Second podium of the season: In the first of two British GT Championship races at Oulton Park, Steller Motorsport, with drivers Sennan Fielding and Richard Williams in an Audi R8 LMS GT4, finished third in the GT4 category after the one-hour race. Podium at Watkins Glen: The Audi R8 LMS GT4 clinched a podium result in the Trans Am Series in the USA. At the Watkins Glen circuit, Natalie Decker finished runner-up in the SGT class in the second race for the N29 Technologies team. Cup in the sprint: Markus Lungstrass and Dominique Schaak clinched a podium result in the Audi R8 LMS GT4 of Audi customer team Hella-Pagid racing one in the first sprint heat of the GTC Race series at the Lausitzring. The German duo moved up from sixth on the grid to third place in the GT4 category. Audi RS 3 LMS (TCR) Trophies in TCR China: The 326 MMK Racing Team scored a victory in the first joint race of TCR China and TCR Asia in Shanghai. Liu Zichen drove the Audi RS 3 LMS to victory in changeable weather conditions. Yang Xiaowei also claimed a podium position for the Z.Speed team in third place with another Audi RS 3 LMS – a result that Xiaowei repeated in the second race. Two third places in Russia: Egor Orudzhev finished third in the fifth round of TCR Russia at the Kazanring. The privateer driver in the Audi RS 3 LMS advanced from the midfield to second place in the first race, but had to let his compatriot Ivan Lukashevich pass on the last lap. In the second race, Dmitry Bragin finished third in the TAIF Motorsport RS 3 LMS. Second place in Uruguay: At the third round of TCR South America at Riviera (Uruguay), Brazilian Rodrigo Baptista managed a podium success in the second race. In the Audi RS 3 LMS fielded by the Cobra Racing team, he crossed the finish line just 2.121 seconds behind winner Pepe Oriola. This means that Baptista has been on the podium at least once at each of the race weekends so far this season. Class victory in endurance race: Audi privateers Jakub Franek, Jerzy Franek and James Chapman celebrated a class victory with an Audi RS 3 LMS in the two-hour endurance race in the Polish racing series Wyścigowych Samochodowych Mistrzostw Polski. At the third weekend of the series, Jakub Franek also finished second in the two sprint races. Coming up next week 17–19/09 Assen (NL), round 6, DTM 17–19/09 Assen (NL), round 5, DTM Trophy 17–19/09 Watkins Glen (USA), round 5, GT4 America SprintX 17–19/09 Watkins Glen (USA), round 6, GT America 17–19/09 Hockenheim (D), round 4, ADAC TCR Germany 17–19/09 Hockenheim (D), round 4, GTC Race 17–19/09 Hockenheim (D), round 3, Audi Sport Seyffarth R8 LMS Cup 17–19/09 Vallelunga (I), round 3, Campionato Italiano GT Endurance 17–19/09 Ningbo (CN), round 2, China Endurance Championship 18–19/09 Valencia (E), round 3, Campeonato de España Resistencia 18–19/09 Hockenheim (D), round 3, Spezial Tourenwagen Trophy 18–19/09 Suzuka (J), round 5, Super Taikyu Series 18–19/09 Grobnik (HR), round 3, TCR DSG Europe