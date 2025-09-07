In front of a weekend attendance of 51,041 the French Round at the Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours was dominated by Toprak Razgatlioglu. The ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team made it twelve victories in a row today and extended his championship advantage to 39 points.

Race 2 Highlights

Razgatlioglu made the most of pole, sprinting into an early lead. With the harder front tyre the Turkish rider was patient in the opening laps before setting the fastest lap of the race on Lap 4 when he broke away from Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati). The battle for the final step on the podium was a race long scrap. Alex Lowes (bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team) dropped to fifth position at one point. A mid-race scrap with Jonathan Rea (Pata Maxus Yamaha) saw the six times World Champion briefly run in third position before Lowes asserted himself and opened a margin to his pursuers of over two seconds in the closing laps. Coming from the fifth row of the grid Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) enjoyed a combative race to finish in fourth position. His scrap with Michael van der Mark (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) and Rea for the closing laps was exciting and after a tough weekend Bautista had a comfortable margin at the flag of 2.4s. Starting from the back of the grid after a Superpole crash Andrea Locatelli (Pata Maxus Yamaha) finished in ninth position. The Italian finished the race half a second behind Danilo Petrucci (Barni Spark Racing Team) who struggled in the closing stages having fought for the podium in the early laps.

Championship Highlights

With three victories and a perfect weekend Razgatlioglu extended his standings lead over Bulega to 39 points with nine races remainingPetrucci holds a 24 point advantage over Locatelli for third in the standings. The Italian rider also leads the Independent Rider standingsBMW are now three points behind Ducati in the Manufacturers’ Standings

P1 – Toprak Razgatlioglu (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team)

“I’m very happy. The weekend has gone in the best way. We did a very good job yesterday but today was also very important and we managed another hat-trick. This means a lot because last year I didn’t ride here. The team has worked incredibly well. We’ve improved the bike for every session to make us faster. Today’s race was more difficult because there was less grip than yesterday but I was able to keep my rhythm and we finished the job.”

P2 – Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati)

“It was a hard weekend. I took some points but not too many. It’s better than nothing. It’s not easy because we started this championship aiming to win, or at least fight for it, but at the moment it’s not possible. BMW and Toprak have found something and in the last races they’ve been much faster than at the start of the season. For us, using 100% of our package, it’s difficult to stay with them. We’ll try to improve for the next race and be closer to Toprak.”

P3 – Alex Lowes (Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team)

“It’s been a good weekend. The bike worked well throughout but the hotter conditions made the start tricky for me. You can see on the TV how well the bike changes direction and in some parts of the track I was really fast and able to make some good passes. It wasn’t easy in the heat but I’m happy to come away with three podiums.”

Race 2 Results

1. Toprak Razgatlioglu (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team)

2. Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) +8.087s

3. Alex Lowes (bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team) +12.123s

4. Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) +13.806s

5. Michael van der Mark (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) +16.293s

6. Jonathan Rea (Pata Maxus Yamaha) +17.039s

Fastest lap: Toprak Razgatlioglu (BMW) – 1’36.102s

Championship Standings

1. Toprak Razgatlioglu (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) 469 points

2. Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) 430 points

3. Danilo Petrucci (Barni Spark Racing Team) 260 points

