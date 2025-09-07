Canada has now officially qualified for the semi-finals and joins Fiji, Tonga & Japan as the fourth nation from the Pacific region to secure their place at the Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027, following Japan’s win against the USA (47-21) in the Asahi Super Dry Pacific Nations Cup.

With a convincing win over rivals USA 34-20 in Calgary in week 1, and a defeat to Japan in week 2 in Sendai of 57-15, Canada’s strong start of their PNC campaign was enough to finish second in Pool B and secure a spot in the semi-finals together with Japan.

This year’s edition of the Asahi Super Dry Pacific Nations Cup 2025 not only crowns a regional champion but also serves as a pivotal pathway to the expanded 24-team Rugby World Cup in 2027. With Fiji and Japan already pre-qualified from RWC 2023, the three best non-qualified teams secure direct passage to Australia 2027.

Being a consistent participant in all editions of Men’s Rugby World Cup, missing only the 2023 tournament in France. They will aim to replicate history in Australia by reaching the knockout phase, a feat they last achieved in 1991. Canada becomes the 21st team to secure their spot for rugby’s pinnacle competition and will take part in their 10th men’s Rugby World Cup.

Canada’s focus now turns to the semi-finals of the Asahi Super Dry Pacific Nations Cup, to be held in Denver, Colorado, next weekend. With their primary objective — Rugby World Cup qualification— being achieved, the team remains focused on advancing further in the tournament where they will face Fiji, with a kick off time of 18h35 Mountain Time, USA

With a current ranking of 24th in the World Rugby Men’s Rankings, Canada will also turn their attention to the RWC 2027 Draw, scheduled to take place in December 2025, where they will learn the identity of their pool-stage opponents.

The USA will now turn their attention to Samoa in the Pacific Nations Cup fifth-place play-off on 14 September, a clash that offers them a second chance to secure qualification for Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027.

Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 will be hosted in Australia (1 October – 13 November, 2027) and will kick-off a new era of openness and entertainment for the sport. Featuring an expanded format of 24 teams, six pools of four and a round of 16 for the first time in the tournament’s history, Australia 2027 promises to be spectacular. with the introduction of a round of 16. – www.world.rugby

