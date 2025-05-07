Little seems to separate the four teams at the top of the Indonesia Pro Futsal League (PFL) 2024/25, with just a point separating them in the second half of the season.

After a long break, the resumption of the PFL 2024/25 last week saw the top four teams – Fafage Vamos, Bintang Timur Surabaya (BTS), Unggul FC, and Black Steel Manokwari – carrying on much in the same way as they had done previously.Fafage were 2-1 winners over Cosmo JNE with a late strike from Ari Ramdani (39th minute) to thank after Cosmo had cancelled out Ramos’ lead (6th) with an Israr Megantara (32nd) equaliser.BTS stumped Black Steel 3-0 off goals from Gilvan and a double from Reza Gunawan.Unggul FC triumphed over Raffely FC 4-2.At the end of the 13th matchday, Fafage have picked up 30 points – a point ahead of second-placed BTS (29 points).Unggul FC are on 28 points and Black Steel with 27 points. #AFF#PSSI

Like this: Like Loading...