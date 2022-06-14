Persib Bandung have signed Philippines international Daisuke Sato to complete their foreign players’ quota ahead of the Indonesia Liga 1 2022/23 season to start at the end of next month.

The 27-year-old is currently with the Philippines national team in Mongolia as they head into the final matchday of the qualifying round of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 tomorrow.

The left-back is an experienced player having plied his trade in the last few seasons in the Thai League 1 with Muangthong United, Suphanburi FC and also Ratchaburi FC.

Sato is on a year’s contract with the option for an extension.

Persib currently have Dutch defender Nick Kuipers and Brazilian strikers David da Silva and Ciro Alves in their stable.

#AFF

#PSSI

#Liga1

