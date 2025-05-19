Perth Glory will take on Italian giants AC Milan in a friendly fixture at HBF Park on Thursday, July 31, the Isuzu UTE A-League club confirmed.The Rossoneri return to Perth for the second consecutive year after facing fellow Serie A outfit AS Roma at Optus Stadium in 2024.The 19-time Serie A champions will face Glory in a friendly fixture supported by the WA Government to conclude the club’s Asia-Pacific Tour, after games against Arsenal in Singapore and Liverpool in Hong Kong.For more, please click on https://aleagues.com.au/news/perth-glory-ac-milan-hbf-park-details-when-is-it-ticket-information-latest-details/
