Perth Glory will take on Italian giants AC Milan in a friendly fixture at HBF Park on Thursday, July 31, the Isuzu UTE A-League club confirmed.The Rossoneri return to Perth for the second consecutive year after facing fellow Serie A outfit AS Roma at Optus Stadium in 2024.The 19-time Serie A champions will face Glory in a friendly fixture supported by the WA Government to conclude the club’s Asia-Pacific Tour, after games against Arsenal in Singapore and Liverpool in Hong Kong.

