Entry lists have been published for the World Athletics Indoor Championships Kujawy Pomorze 26, with a total of 674 athletes from 118 member federations set to compete at the global indoor showpiece from 20-22 March.

The competition will feature 345 men and 329 women, with many of the sport’s biggest stars among those entered.

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Entry lists by event and season’s best

Entry lists by country

Twelve gold medallists from Nanjing last year will defend their titles: Jeremiah Azu (men’s 60m), Woo Sanghyeok (men’s high jump), Mondo Duplantis (men’s pole vault), Mattia Furlani (men’s long jump), Andy Diaz Hernandez (men’s triple jump), Tom Walsh (men’s shot put), Freweyni Hailu (women’s 3000m), Devynne Charlton (women’s 60m hurdles), Nicola Olyslagers (women’s high jump), Marie-Julie Bonnin (women’s pole vault), Leyanis Perez Hernandez (women’s triple jump) and Sarah Mitton (women’s shot put).

In total, 11 individual gold medallists from the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 25 are also set to compete. The entries also include nine individual gold medallists from the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, including Duplantis and fellow world record-holders Yaroslava Mahuchikh and Keely Hodgkinson.

Event-by-event previews will be published on the World Athletics website in the coming days. Sprints, hurdles and relays will be previewed on Monday 16 March, while we look ahead to distance and combined events action on Tuesday 17 March. The field events will be previewed on Wednesday 18 March.

World Athletics

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