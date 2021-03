Indonesia’s Pro Futsal League (PFL) and also the Women’s Pro Futsal League (WPFL) 2020 will restart next week in the Special Region of Yogyakarta.

All matches will be played at GOR UNY Yogyakarta.

This follows the Indonesian Futsal Federation (FFI) obtaining the permit from the Indonesian National Police to host the event.

The final week of both the PFL and also the WPFL will be played on 20-21 March 2021 while the semifinals and the finals will be held between 27-28 March 2021.

