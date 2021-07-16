The Philippine Football League (PFL) are eying to start the 2021 season on 21 August 2021 – pending approvals from the Games and Amusements Board (GAB) and the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF).

PFL met with the representatives from the six participating clubs this week to discuss the current developments of the league and also the safety guidelines of the PFL Closed-Circuit Protocol.

The PFF National Training Centre in Carmona, Cavite is expected to host the league matches where over the past few months, it has undergone field rehabilitation and improvements.

Aside from the Training Centre, the PFL are also looking at Biñan Football Stadium in Biñan, Laguna as a suitable match venue.

PFL are also looking at increasing the number of participating clubs this season from the initial six with three more clubs applying for a PFF Club License.

The PFF Club Licensing’s First Instance Body (FIB) will convene soon to assess the applicants on whether they are permitted to play in the league.

PFL officials also met with representatives from Qatar Airways to streamline the league’s marketing and media thrust for this year. – pfl.org.ph

#AFF

Like this: Like Loading...