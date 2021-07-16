The inaugural WTCR Race of Italy is set for a new date following a delay to the planned running on July 31-August 1.

It follows an inspection by the FIA on Monday (July 12) of the Adria International Circuit’s track extension and upgrade. In light of the adjustment work required, it was accepted that it will take longer than the two weeks that are available to complete.

Rather than risk the work overrunning and the requisite FIA Grade 3 homologation certificate not being issued, the decision to request a postponement to a later date has been taken jointly by WTCR promoter Eurosport Events and Adria International Raceway following a track visit on Wednesday (July 14). A new date is currently being finalised before being submitted to the FIA World Motor Sport Council for ratification.

François Ribeiro, Head of Eurosport Events, WTCR promoter, said: “This is obviously not an easy decision to take as we recognise the disruption late changes to the calendar cause. But safety is always paramount and we simply could not risk the essential works running behind schedule and having to make a last-minute cancellation.

“Every effort is being made for the modifications to be completed as soon as possible for the necessary certification to be issued. This will enable all the pre-event preparations to continue and allow our stakeholders to prepare for WTCR Race of Italy with confidence.

“As a new addition to the WTCR calendar on a layout untried by all WTCR drivers in competition, racing at Adria is an intriguing prospect and we have no doubt the first WTCR Race of Italy will be a big success. For now, we can look back on three action-packed weekends in Germany, Portugal and Spain that produced six different winners from four different customer racing brands and six teams and look ahead with much excitement to WTCR Race of Hungary next month.”

Mario Altoè, Adria International Raceway Owner and Director, said: “Following the inspection by the FIA on July 12 when adjustment work to the track was requested, considering the limited time span and in agreement with WTCR promoter Eurosport Events, it was decided to postpone the date of WTCR Race of Italy. But we are confident in the success of the event at Adria International Raceway and await the confirmation of the new date.”

WTCR Race of Hungary will now form rounds seven and eight of the 2021 WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup at the Hungaroring from August 20-22.

